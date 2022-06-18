12 young talents that Sheffield Wednesday can sign for free from Chelsea, Liverpool and more

A whole host of young players are available as freebies for the upcoming season, and Moore will no doubt be monitoring the exits in the top-flight to see if there’s anybody who could tick a box or two at Hillsborough.

They may have been deemed surplus to requirements in the Premier League, but that doesn’t mean they won’t go on to have successful careers elsewhere… It's something that’s been seen time and time again.

We had a look at some of the names released by the biggest clubs in England to see if any could be worth a punt the for Owls boss and his recruitment team going into the 2022/23 campaign. Some could be very doable if Wednesday fancied, whereas others may be a bit more of a long shot...

1. Kwaku Oduroh - Manchester City Oduroh was one of five names on Man City's released list this summer, but the 19-year-old full back did play a decent amount of football for their U23s this season - including games against Scunthorpe United and Doncaster Rovers in the Papa Johns Trophy. He’s also played in the UEFA Youth League. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

2. Max Haygarth - Brentford Haygarth came through the ranks at Manchester United’s academy, however joined Brentford’s B team when things didn’t work out in Lancashire. The left winger made his senior debut in 2020 in the Championship, but has now been released after being unable to break into the senior side. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Akos Onodi - Aston Villa It may be difficult regarding a work permit should the Owls look at Onodi, and the 20-year-old Hungarian youth international isn't likely to be too short of offers. The goalkeeper made his senior debut against Liverpool in the FA Cup last year, but it was decided that he'd move on this summer. Photo: HANNAH MCKAY Photo Sales

4. Reece Devine - Manchester United Devine will be leaving Man United this summer following the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford, and with Wednesday looking for left-sided players he may be of interest. He played in the Scottish Premiership and League Two with St Johnstone and Walsall last season - and has already made his debut in continental club competitions. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales