The 36-year-old Owls stopper, who will officially join on July 1st, has got an extra decade of experience over Dawson, and he insists that he wants to help make him a better goalkeeper – even if it means a bit of time on the bench himself.

While the soon-to-be former Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper wants to be playing every week, he says that he hopes he and ‘Cammy’ can drive each other on to be the best versions of themselves that they can be, which would be to the benefit of the club as a whole.

“I’ll always help, I’m always here,” he told the club’s YouTube channel. “I’m not one who keeps my mouth shut - I’ll help even if you don’t want it.

“I know Cam… He won’t like me saying it, but I scored a penalty against him last season in a shootout. But I had a chat with him and told him to keep going… I also spoke to Bailey after a game and told him to keep progressing.

“It’s things like that for me, they might not listen to you, but it’s about helping people and giving them assurances. Especially in the goalkeeping world where you have to stick together a little bit… It’s nice to hear it from people you play against and your peers.

“So with the youngsters coming through, and Cam, obviously I want to play - but I’m not there to dull down anyone else.”

He also went on to add, “If you’re better than me, I’m going to try and get better than you, and it should be the same. So it’s better for the club that somebody is like that as a person.

"It's about being able to help somebody try and overtake me, because then I know that I've got to step up again.