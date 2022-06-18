Another Sheffield Wednesday man set to leave after reported contract rejection

A total of 10 first team players left Wednesday after their contracts and loans expired at the end of last season, however since then it’s thought that Joe Wildsmith has turned down an offer of a new deal.

Now, according to Radio Sheffield journalist, Rob Staton, Mendez-Laing is going to be following the goalkeeper out of the exit door in search of pastures new for the 2022/23 campaign.

He said on social media today, “Understand Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has turned down a contract offer from Sheffield Wednesday and is set to leave.”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported previously that it looked as though the 30-year-old could be on the move given a host of interest from the Championship, and now it appears that that will be the case as he plots the next stage of his career.

NML played 19 games in a Wednesday shirt after joining the club midway through last season, getting five goals and assists in the club’s colours – however only one of them came after he picked up an injury in February.

Neither Wildsmith’s impending exit nor Mendez-Laing’s has been confirmed by the Owls as yet, while they’re still waiting on Massimo Luongo to make a decision on his future.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing looks set to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer.