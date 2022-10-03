Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle: How to watch, what channel is it on and what are the betting odds?
Sheffield Wednesday take on league leaders Plymouth Argyle in this midweek encounter.
Sheffield Wednesday face a tough away game against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday, October 4.
At the weekend, the Owls recorded a hard-fought victory against Port Vale, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Will Vaulks in the 63rd minute.
Plymouth also picked up a 1-0 away win at the weekend after defeating Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers.
This will likely be one of the Owls’ toughest games of the season - if you’d like to watch the match, here’s everything you’ll need to know.
Most Popular
-
1
Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal linked with return to England with old foes Hull City
-
2
Plymouth Argyle boss makes Sheffield Wednesday claim after admitting things may have changed
-
3
Chris Wilder: Former Sheffield United boss' contract 'terminated' by Middlesbrough
When will the game kick off?
The game between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth will kick off at Home Park on Tuesday, October 4 at 7:45pm.
How can I watch Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle?
Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth has not been selected by Sky Sports for live TV coverage, but this doesn’t mean you can’t watch the game live from the comfort of your own home.
The match will be available for viewing on Sheffield Wednesday’s iFollow service, for which you’ll need to purchase a video match pass.
Alternatively, the game will be broadcasted on BBC Radio Sheffield and live text updates will be available on the BBC Sport website.
What are the betting odds?
Despite being the away team and being further down the table than their opponents, Sheffield Wednesday are the slight favourites for their game against Plymouth.
Bet365 and Paddy Power have given them odds of 29/20 to win, while SkyBet have the Owls at 13/10.
Plymouth’s chances of winning are 9/5 with Bet365 and Paddy Power, with SkyBet giving the Pilgrims odds of 13/8.
Bet365, SkyBet and Paddy Power have all rated the draw at 23/10.