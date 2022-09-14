Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion campaign faces a major obstacle in the form of Ipswich Town on Saturday, September 17.

Despite a setback against local rivals Barnsley, the Owls got back to winning ways with a dominant display against Morecambe, winning 3-0 away from home.

However, Ipswich themselves are no slouches. They’ve yet to suffer defeat so far this season - last time out, they comfortably swept aside a mediocre Bristol Rovers outfit.

Can Wednesday put an end to Ipswich’s strong start, or will they too become a victim of Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys?

Subheading: When will the game kick off?

The game between Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, September 17.

Subheading: What channel is it on?

Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town has not been selected for TV coverage by Sky Sports. The EFL games that will be broadcast live on TV on September 17 will be Swansea City vs Hull City at 12:30pm and Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United at 7:45pm.

Due to the 3pm blackout on football in the UK, you won’t be able to watch the game live. However, this does not mean that you can’t listen to the game as it happens, from the comfort of your own home.

The game will receive coverage on BBC Radio Sheffield, with live text updates being provided on the BBC Sport website. Live updates will also be provided on Gillette Soccer Saturday and BBC Football Focus.

Additionally, for a fee of £2.50, you can listen in to the game via either of the two teams’ iFollow service .

Highlights of the game will be available for viewing on each team’s individual YouTube channels after the game has ended.

Who are the favourites and what are the betting odds?

The game is very closely contested with the bookmakers - neither team are clear cut favourites.

Wednesday have been given odds of 13/8 by Bet365, 6/4 by Sky Bet and 8/5 by Paddy Power.

Meanwhile, Ipswich have odds of 7/4, 6/4 and 13/8 with Bet365, Sky Bet and Paddy Power, respectively.