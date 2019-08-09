Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley: Lee Bullen reveals team news as Owls prepare for local derby
Sheffield Wednesday welcome local rivals Barnsley to Hillsborough tomorrow and they do so with a few new faces in their ranks.
Midfielder Massimo Luongo, winger Jacob Murphy and defender David Bates arrived on S6 yesterday to cap off an impressive transfer window for the Owls.
And while they are welcome additions to the squad, the arrivals have left caretaker manager Lee Bullen with some decisions to make ahead of tomorrow's visit of Daniel Stendel’s men.
In his pre-match press conference, Bullen revealed there are no fresh injury concerns from the side that won 3-1 at Reading on the opening day with only Joe Wildsmith on the treatment table long term.
That means Bullen will spend his Friday working out if his new players are ready to be thrown in against Barnsley or will the majority of last week's squad go again.
“No other injury problems at all,” he said. “We have go to assess the new lads, obviously today will be the first day they train. Do we throw them straight in or do we just bide our time and let them have a week’s training? That’s a decision we are going to have to make and assess after today.”
Keiren Westwood is suspended after receiving a red card last week so Cameron Dawson will likely start in goal, with new signing Paul Jones on the bench.
Dominic Iorfa completes his three-match ban this weekend.
On Barnsley’s visit, Bullen said: “Both teams had fabulous results last week and both teams will be full of confidence. It has the makings of a really good game.”
