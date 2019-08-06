New Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Paul Jones: "This is a huge football club"
Sheffield Wednesday’s latest signing has expressed his excitement at completing his free transfer earlier today, describing the club as ‘huge’.
Goalkeeper Paul Jones, who has made over 350 first-team appearances across a 15-year career, signs after Joe Wildsmith’s injury and the one-match suspension of Keiren Westwood left Wednesday with only one senior goalkeeper – Cameron Dawson – ahead of this weekend’s clash with Barnsley.
The 33-year-old former Fleetwood stopper said: “This is a huge football club and I am really pleased to sign.
“I’ve come in as number three with Joe picking up an injury in pre-season and I know there’s a huge amount of hard work ahead.
“I’ve been here for a few days training with the club. It seems a great place to be with a really positive group so I’m really looking forward to being here.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
“I’ve got a lot of experience but I’m still reasonably young in goalkeeping terms.”
Accepting he is unlikely to play many times for Wednesday given the names ahead of him, Jones stressed the importance of being ready in case of changing circumstances.
“Things can change very quickly in football,” he said “we’ve seen that with Westy’s red card at the weekend and Joe’s injury so you have to be fit, sharp and focused and ready to step up.”