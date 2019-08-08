Triple transfer coup for Sheffield Wednesday on hectic deadline day
Sheffield Wednesday completed a triple deadline-day raid by landing Massimo Luongo, Jacob Murphy and David Bates.
Midfielder Luongo secured his expected move to Hillsborough on Thursday morning, joining the Championship club from Queens Park Rangers for a fee of around £1million. The Australian international has signed a three-year deal.
Winger Murphy has arrived on a season long-loan deal from Newcastle United. The deal was confirmed just before the 5pm transfer deadline.
The ex-England Under-21 international has made 41 senior appearances for the Magpies since arriving from Norwich City for a fee believed to be in the region of £12m in the summer of 2017. Murphy spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.
The Star understands Wednesday do not have an option to buy clause at the end of Murphy’s loan.
As for Bates, the defender has joined the Owls on a season long-loan from German club Hamburg. His switch was announced after the cut-off point but Wednesday, who had a bid rejected for Aberdeen star Scott McKenna earlier in the week, had already filed the relevant paperwork in time to the English Football League.
Regarded as a ball-playing centre-half, Bates was wanted by Wigan Athletic but the Scotland centre-half opted to join Wednesday's revolution.
Bates, capped four times by his country, left Scottish side Rangers for Hamburg in 2018 and played 28 matches in all competitions last season.
Luongo, Murphy and Bates will wear shirt numbers 21, 14 and 26 respectively. The trio join fellow new boys Moses Odubajo, Julian Borner, Kadeem Harris and Paul Jones at Wednesday.
Meanwhile, centre-forward Jordan Rhodes is staying put at the club after Norwich City ruled out a renewed move for the player, who was on loan last term at Carrow Road.