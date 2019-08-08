"Feeling positive": Sheffield Wednesday fans react as the transfer window slams shut
Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted positively after the summer transfer window slammed shut at 5pm this evening with Massimo Luongo, Jacob Murphy and David Bates confirmed on deadline day.
And while the long-standing pursuit of Chelsea defender Michael Hector appears to have failed, the mood among fans seems positive.
Hamburg loanee Bates became the club’s seventh new signing of the window, joining Murphy, Luongo, Moses Odubajo, Kadeem Harris and Julian Borner through the door at Hillsborough.
One common observation has been the addition of pace to the squad, with fans at Saturday’s 3-1 win at Reading noting the eagerness to hit on the counter attack.
With the position of manager still to be filled after a whirlwind few months at the club, the feeling among Wednesdayites is positive.