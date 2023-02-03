African businessman Dozy Mmobuosi named in national media as man behind takeover of Blades

Would-be Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi is a passionate football fan, The Star understands, as his reported £90m move to take control of the Premier League hopefuls progresses.

The Nigerian businessman was unmasked as the man behind the hush-hush takeover plot by The Times earlier this week, with the outlet claiming his bid to buy the Blades is close. Prince Abdullah accepted an offer to buy his shares in United late last year, with the deal then progressing to the EFL to ensure the prospective buyer has the required funds to pass its strict tests.

Mmobuosi is the founder of Tingo International Holdings, a company said to be worth £7bn, and is committed to philanthropic endeavours across Africa - pledging 10 per cent of his net worth to a foundation that bears his name.

The foundation sponsors a super cup tournament for clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League, named after Mmobuosi, and photos on his Instagram page show him posing at Manchester United, with a shirt bearing the Tingo name.

“Sports is such a wonderful tool that brings people together, from all walks of life, languages and culture,” he told the South African version of GQ last year. A profile in the magazine revealed that Mmobousi “has a deep passion for football and firmly believes true talent is nurtured through strong grassroot programs” and “has long held aspirations to work with a top tier UK club.”

The would-be Blades owner funded “scouting schemes, training programmes and talent management” for two formidable grassroots clubs in his homeland of Nigeria, Porsche United and Nassarawa United.

“He ... believes that the combination of grassroots initiatives and top tier football will pay dividends for clubs, fans and management teams for years to come,” the profile added.

Mmobousi told GQ: “Every commercial decision I make is the result of careful consideration and evaluation. As an African I have made it my mission to utlise every cent to improve the lives of the people of Africa.

“I am proud of what I have been able to create and will continue to drive for strong financial performance across every business I have.

“Making successful investments is always challenging especially in a world that is changing and progressing as rapidly as the one we live in today.

“I always look to identify problem areas which are preventing economic growth or hinder the ease of doing business. Once I have identified these, I consider how we can create a product or service to solve this challenge and then set to work either building it in house or exploring the market to find entrepreneurs who are already on this path.

“If you invest in companies, products and people that solve global issues the demand for the product will be there and you will see significant returns on your investment.

“Additionally, knowing that not every investment you make will be successful and knowing when to quit is important. Value your time more that money. Time is your most valuable resource, use it wisely.”

