The centre-half, on loan from Brentford, will miss tomorrow’s visit to Millwall after being shown a straight red card during Wednesday’s victory over Blackburn Rovers.

With Jayden Bogle ruled-out until the summer and Chris Basham fighting to save his season after damaging a ligament, United could already ill-afford to lose any more members of their rearguard before Goode was dismissed following a poor challenge on Reda Khadra.

But Heckingbottom told The Star: “It was one of those, Charlie is a full-blooded player and that’s one of the things we really like about it. He’s just mistimed it. That’s all. There wasn’t any malice involved, as far as I’m concerned anyway.

“I think he just got a bit carried away, because he was so desperate to show what he’s all about.”

United’s options at the back have been further limited by the fact Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens atre taking longer than expected to recover from knocks sustained earlier this term. Goode will also sit out United’s forthcoming fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, which appear crucial to their hopes of qualifying for the Championship play-offs.

Sheffield United's Charlie Goode (26) is shown a red card by referee Matthew Donohue during the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

United have prepared for the trip to London in sixth, unbeaten in nine and searching for a sixth consecutive clean sheet.