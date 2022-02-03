Speaking after signing the Brentford centre-half on loan until the end of the season, Paul Heckingbottom revealed Bramall Lane’s recruitment department made special reference to his humble beginnings in the dossier they compiled on potential new recruits before last month’s transfer window.

Goode, who has made six top-flight appearances for Thomas Frank’s side this term, joined Harefield United after being released by Fulham as a youngster before moving to Spartan Midlands League rivals Hadley. He then enjoyed spells with Hayes and Hendon before being snapped-up by Scunthorpe and later Northampton Town, playing under former United defender Keith Curle, ahead of his return to west London.

“Charlie, the way he’s come through shows the right mentality,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “To restart his career, to come all the way back up step by step, it shows a hunger and a drive. That’s one of the things that put him to the top of our list.”

Goode, aged 26, worked for his family’s electrical blinds business before heading for Glanford Park.

Admitting he forced through a move to United in order to play more regularly, he could make his debut for Heckingbottom’s team at Birmingham City tomorrow. Several of his new colleagues in South Yorkshire have also competed at amateur or semi-professional level in the past, including goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Iliman Ndiaye and Chris Basham.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was delighted to sign Charlie Goode from Brentford: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“That type of desire and determination, to come through like that, it’s what we are all about,” Heckingbottom said. “And with doing that comes a wealth of experience about playing in different leagues and different opposition. For me, the Championship is the most varied of them all in terms of style, so I think that’s important.”

“Charlie can play two positions comfortably,” continued Heckingbottom, confirming he could try and capture Goode on a permanent basis. “He’s been in a back three. So there’s that fit straight away. He’s shown that desire to come and get minutes with us. There’s lots of reasons why I think we’re a good fit for him too.”