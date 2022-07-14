Doyle, the England U21 international, joined United on a season-long loan deal earlier this month and although his debut in a Blades shirt has been delayed by a niggling thigh injury he sustained on tour in Portugal, there is genuine excitement behind the scenes at Bramall Lane to see him in a United shirt.

A supporter of City since birth and a member of their academy since the age of eight, Doyle is the grandson of two City legends in Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe and has been described by his legendary boss at the Etihad as “a player with a special quality”.

United have enhanced their reputation as a good place to develop young stars in recent times, with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White – who enthused about life at the Lane in conversation with Doyle before his move was agreed - and Dean Henderson returning to their parent club much more developed players in recent seasons.

“There’s a bit of trust there,” Heckingbottom said. “They know how we work.

“The club is a good one for [the big clubs] because they like the fact [their players] are going to be at a club with big expectations and a big fan base.

“Bramall Lane full is a great experience for players. That's a natural, but it's a compliment to us and the staff that they are trusting us to look after their young players.

“The other side of it is then the players who have already been here, selling our club to them as well. Morgan and Tommy speaking to each other.

“Players talk, so I'd like to think that with what I say to a player to try and get them here, if their mate was in our squad and they rang them, they would say: ‘Yeah it’s exactly like that’.

“We are not just making things up to get them over the line. We are actually showing them how we work, and that is how we work.