Heckingbottom revealed the offer from Brugge, which would have taken Berge back to Belgium after he arrived at United from Genk, was “a while ago” and “not worth anything” after he denied any approach had been made from German club Werder Bremen for the midfielder.

Berge, who was a key member of Heckingbottom’s squad which lost in the Championship play-off semi-finals to Nottingham Forest last season, has once again been the subject of transfer speculation, with United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds linked as they looked for a Kalvin Phillips replacement.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Heckingbottom, a former boss at Elland Road, said: “There’s no issues. Me and Sander can speak about anything; whether it’s football or whether it’s not. We speak all the time.

“But he knows where I stand and he certainly won’t be calling me for help to leave here. Because I’ll say: ‘No chance’. He knows that and understands that. That’s my job, to try and protect the team.

“So if anyone asked me: ‘Would you sell Sander for this money?’, I’d say no. Because where are we going to get a replacement? So that’s my stance on it.

“Everyone understands that. But there’s no issue.”

Paul Heckingbottom says he would not sell Sheffield United star man Sander Berge for any amount of money this summer (Sheffield United)

Heckingbottom nevertheless conceded that Berge’s future may be taken out of his hands this summer, with the Norwegian’s contract containing a £35m release clause.

“He’s enjoyed his time here,” the United boss continued. “I think probably if you asked him, in the last six months or so, he’s had his most enjoyable time here.

“And he knows what we think of him, which is great.

“But you know what, if Sander starts the season well, scoring goals, helping us win games, then maybe it’s taken out of our hands.