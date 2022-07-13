What Ciaran Clark said about Sheffield United's promotion chances after move from Newcastle United confirmed

The 32-year-old was Newcastle United’s player of the year when they won the second-tier title in 2017 to return to the Premier League, and his experience of playing in both the top flight and Championship was a major attraction for Paul Heckingbottom and his recruitment team.

Crucially, Clark was keen to join United over rival offers from the Championship and the Republic of Ireland international, who knows John Egan and Enda Stevens from international duty, said: "I'm delighted.

“I've had a couple of conversations with the manager and we talked about the style of play, me knowing a few of boys and the challenge that is in front of us.

"I'm looking forward to playing regularly, fitting into the style of play and formation, we know the Championship is tough but with a huge togetherness and a big effort by everyone, the squad has the quality to get out of the league.

“I saw how close the club went last season and the aim now is to get promoted."

Ciaran Clark up against Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp in his days at Newcastle United: (STU FORSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Clark fell down the pecking order in recent transfer windows after the arrivals of Dan Burn and Sven Botman, with the former Aston Villa man out of contract at St. James’ Park next summer.