Inside Bramall Lane treatment room after key trio missed Millwall trip and Vini Souza sparked more injury concern at The Den

Sheffield United returned to the top of the Championship last night with a statement win away at Millwall - but, as ever, it felt like it potentially came at a price. Chris Wilder’s already-stretched squad has been especially overworked in recent weeks after a number of suspension and injury issues to key men.

And it was the case again at The Den, with three players missing from the teamsheet against Neil Harris’ side in his last home game in charge. Anel Ahmedhodzic was the headline absentee, with his three-match ban having expired, with the defender later revealed to have suffered an ankle injury in training.

Tyrese Campbell was also missing with the back injury that has troubled him of late while Femi Seriki could also return to the squad for this weekend’s clash with Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane. “With Tyrese, we felt it wasn't worth the risk,” boss Wilder explained.

“Anel went over on his ankle on Tuesday, the last kick of training. He turned it a bit but he should be okay for the weekend. And Femi's got a tight calf as well so he dropped out. So none of them are long-term.”

There was still time for more concern during the game, which was settled by Rhian Brewster’s first-half strike, as midfielder Vini Souza - one of United’s leading lights this season in their bid for an instant return to the Premier League, limped off early in the second period. Any concern over the Brazilian was eased a little by an excellent cameo from sub Tom Davies, who showed his quality with and without the ball after returning from his own injury absence earlier this month.

“Vini's had a tight hamstring for a couple of games,” Wilder said. “He had it against Sunderland and got it through it, playing 80 minutes or so with it there. He got through 95 minutes at West Brom and we told him to flag it if he felt in discomfort and couldn't get around the pitch, which is what he's good at and is such a big part of his game. But Tom Davies came on and was excellent in the middle of the park.”