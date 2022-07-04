Why Sheffield United signed Tommy Doyle from Man City

Tommy Doyle will prove an important addition to Sheffield United’s squad, manager Paul Heckingbottom has insisted, after the Manchester City youngster completed his loan move to Bramall Lane.

By James Shield
Monday, 4th July 2022, 5:44 pm

Aged 20, Doyle has joined his new teammates at their warm weather training camp in Portugal after being cleared to spend next season in South Yorkshire.

As The Star first revealed over the weekend, the midfielder was identified as a potential new signing by United’s recruitment department after impressing during a similar spell with Cardiff City last term.

Citing Doyle’s experience and tactical acumen as being key factors behind his decision to progress the deal, Heckingbottom said: "We are pleased to attract a player who has a lot of experience for his age. He's already had a couple of good loans, has been around the first team at Manchester City as well playing for England.

"We think he can add a lot of quality to our midfield, he can play in a couple of positions whether we play as a two or a three, and tactically he is very good, we are confident he will fit into our group very well, he's got the knowledge of how we want to play."

Doyle, who has also completed a placement with Bundesliga 2 outfit Hamburg, is set to feature in Friday’s friendly in Casa Pia after being officially unveiled by United. Capped by England at under-21 level, he was in the Cardiff squad beaten 1-0 by Heckingbottom’s men in April.

Tommy Doyle, in action for Manchesterf City, has joined Sheffield United: Paul Harding/Getty Images

"I'm excited to be here, I'm ready and looking forward to starting the season," Doyle told their official website. "I got the phone call that Sheffield United was interested and it is hard to say no to a club like this. I'm looking forward to meeting everyone, I know one or two already, but I'm focussed on getting down to work and preparing for the new season.”

"I played for Cardiff at Bramall Lane last season and it wasn't easy,” he added. “It was a tough day that I remember well, the fans and stadium were brilliant and I'm looking forward to playing there again."

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
