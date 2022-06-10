Why Sheffield United don't fear repeat of Ramsdale saga if Sander Berge remains a Blade

With the transfer window opening for business this morning, the Norwegian’s future will once again come under scrutiny – with the midfielder recently reminded by his international manager that he is too good to be operating in the English Championship.

United were condemned to at least another year at second-tier level at the back end of last season, when they lost on penalties to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-final after a battling display saw them claw back a two-goal deficit, and although Berge diplomatically declined to discuss his club future whilst on international duty, his representatives are understood to have begun a process of sounding out top-flight clubs to gauge any interest in their client.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berge’s contract - which expires in the summer of 2024, with United potentially having a clause in their favour to extend it by a further year – also contains a release clause, which is thought to have dropped to £35m after the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League.

But United, despite not being under pressure to cash in on their prized asset, will consider offers below that amount before deciding whether or not to do business.

If they don’t, officials at Bramall Lane are privately confident that they will not see a repeat of the Ramsdale saga last summer, with one describing Berge as the most professional player he has encountered in football.

United again stood firm in their valuation of the England goalkeeper after relegation, before accepting an offer potentially worth up to £30m in add-ons from Arsenal after the season had started.

James Garner of Nottingham Forest with Sander Berge of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Ramsdale later revealed he had effectively gone on strike to force through the move, refusing to play against West Bromwich Albion in protest at United turning down offers from the Premier League giants.

"There's not a pressure for Paul to sell and there wasn't last season,” United chief executive Stephen Bettis told journalists recently.