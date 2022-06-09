Sheffield United miss out on winger "hitting his prime" as he joins Championship rivals on free

Cardiff have announced the signing of winger Callum O'Dowda on a three-year deal, with Sheffield United also interested in the 27-year-old: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

The former Bristol City man has signed a three-year deal in Wales after his time at Ashton Gate came to an end.

United revealed recently that one offer so far had been made to a free agent this summer, with Swansea City also credited with an interest in signing the Republic of Ireland international.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins had an option to keep O’Dowda for another year, but opted not to take it up and also decided against offering him a new deal on reduced wages.

Steve Morison, the Cardiff manager, confirmed the 27-year-old had “a lot of options” this summer as he took his time over picking the next move in his career.

"It’s been a long pursuit,” Morison said.

“We made contact a while back, he had a lot of options and he chose us at the end of it, so it’s credit to all the hard work that everybody has put in.

“He fits the bill in all departments. He brings that quality in the final third, and he’s a really good athlete. He can score goals, he can make goals, and we’ve just got to get the best out of him.”

O’Dowda, who becomes City’s fifth signing of the summer already, said that his new side’s transfer business was another factor that convinced him to sign.

"I'm at a stage in my career where I'm hungry, I want to achieve as much as I can, and I feel as though I could be hitting my prime now,” he added.