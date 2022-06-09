When Sheffield United expect to have new kit on sale with major departure from Adidas set to be confirmed

The Star have reported about the impending switch to Errea all summer, with an eight-year partnership with German sportswear giants Adidas set to come to an end.

This newspaper has previously revealed how Errea are set to provide kits for all clubs under the United World umbrella – including United, Beerschot in Belgium, and French side Chateauroux – and that major benefits include a fee paid to United up front, rather than in instalments, and the ability to design bespoke strips.

United’s Adidas kits have largely been templated affairs, with fans frustrated at a number of design choices – mostly the lack of the club’s synonymous red and white stripes on the back of the shirts. That is expected to change with Errea, who will produce three shirts for the new season as well as new training gear.

United officials have travelled to Errea’s headquarters in Italy to finalise the design of the shirts, with official confirmation expected from the club later this summer about the change.

Errea provide kits for a number of clubs in the Football League, with Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough joining United and QPR in wearing Errea in the Championship from this summer.

Sheffield United's players have worn Adidas shirts since 2014: Andrew Yates / Sportimage