Paul Heckingbottom reacts to Sheffield United reception after Gus Hamer "cheat" moment v Preston North End

Paul Heckingbottom was grateful for the reception he received on his return to former club Sheffield United after they picked up their latest win of the season against his Preston North End side this afternoon. Heckingbottom was the last man to lead the Blades into the Premier League before he was axed in December 2023.

The former Barnsley and Leeds United chief deservedly received a superb reception from the home supporters on his return to Bramall Lane, as striker Tyrese Campbell’s second-half strike maintained the Blades’ two-point gap over nearest challengers Burnley.

Heckingbottom was applauded off the pitch and reciprocated towards a fanbase he forged a good connection with during his time in charge in his native South Yorkshire. He admitted that United caused his side “more problems than most” with their front four linking up but they grew into the game and could have gone ahead when Sam Greenwood hit the post, before Campbell converted Harrison Burrows’ cross moments later.

“It must have been good,” said Heckingbottom of his reception, “because I was sulking when I came off and then became conscious of it. I said before, it would have been nice to be back as a fan and I will definitely do that and catch up with people but today I was coming here to try and win.

It's a totally different feeling but I appreciated it, 100 per cent. I said before I'll look to come back at some point and catch up with all the people and enjoy the game as a fan. But today I was just disappointed we didn't get the points. I felt we should have had a penalty, 100 per cent.

“To have a chance against teams like Sheffield United, you have to play well and take your moments, and you’ve also got to have the big decisions go your way. We didn’t take our moments and we didn’t get the decisions.

"It was pointless going with what we had and trying to defend here, but they forced us to defend and we didn't do it well enough. What Sheffield United did well was they let Gus Hamer cheat and stay out. And he broke on us three times, so we had to change quickly. And that was the problem.”

Heckingbottom’s Bramall Lane return was particularly poignant considering a tribute to former Blade George Baldock in the 32nd minute. The Greek international was close to Heckingbottom during his time at the Blades and he was one of many of a United persuasion hit hard when the defender tragically passed away back in October.

Tomorrow (March 9) would have been Baldock’s 32nd birthday and Heckingbottom said: “I wasn't aware [at the time of the tribute] but I heard the song afterwards and presumed. He was a great guy, loved working with him. I had different relationships with George here.

“I tried to sign him at Barnsley, so I already knew him. His time as a player when I took over for that little while and the thanks he gave for helping him as a player was good. Then it was friends for a little while and then I was his manager again. But he was remembered as he should be remembered ... really fondly by everyone.”