A lifelong United supporter and former player, Wilder led them to two promotions and a ninth placed finish in the Premier League before leaving his boyhood club 12 months ago following a series of disagreements with the board.

Now in charge of the visitors, Wilder’s first return to the stadium where he is still idolised by many United supporters promises to be a match of great sporting as well as personal significance.

A pivotal moment in the race for the Championship play-offs, Middlesbrough travel south in sixth while United know a win will see them edge their latest opponents out of the top six.

With that in mind, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Chris deserves a round of applause, a huge one, because what he did here - and did so quickly - was a golden era for Sheffield United. He deserves a brilliant reception to begin with.

“But we also need the fans on our side and fighting for their football club. It’s going to be a big game, an exciting run in, and we want it to be as tough for Middlesbrough as possible.”

Chris Wilder returns to Sheffield United with Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Heckingbottom oversaw United on a caretaker basis following Wilder’s departure, ensuring they were relegated from the PL with some pride still intact following a punishing campaign. He was handed the role permanently when Slavisa Jokanovic, Wilder’s successor, was sacked in November. Sixteenth when Heckingbottom stepped into the breach, United have prepared for this contest in seventh.

“We all done it, played against friends and former players,” continued Heckingbottom, who admitted he would “enjoy a beer” with Wilder afterwards. “The difference with Chris is that this is ‘his’ football club. Before he was a player and before he became a manager, first of all he was a fan.

“That will make it a totally different feel.”

Admitting he suspects the circumstances surrounding Wilder’s departure will make him even more determined to “prove a point”, Heckingbottom added: “It’s human nature. Of course he’s going to want to come here and do that."