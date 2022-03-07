The 44-year-old, previously Bramall Lane’s under-23’s coach, has won nine and drawn four of his 16 matches at the helm after being unveiled as Slavisa Jokanovic’s replacement in November.

That record means United enter tomorrow’s game against Middlesbrough, who are now managed by Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder, only a place and a point outside of the play-off positions. They were 16th when the Serb was sacked following a series of disappointing results and disagreements with the club’s board.

“The boss deserves a lot of credit,” Foderingham, the United goalkeeper, said. “We were in a difficult position when he came in.

“The team was low on confidence. He has changed the mentality of the group.

“Basically, I think he’s making sure people show a little bit more respect for their craft, for their profession, on a day to day basis. And by that I mean making sure that you give 100 percent every single time you pull on a shirt wearing the Sheffield United badge - in games, in training or whatever.”

Wes Foderingham (right) has been impressed by Paul Heckingbottom's approach at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Previously of Rangers, Foderingham arrived in South Yorkshire towards the end of Wilder’s reign.

Initially recruited to deputise for Aaron Ramsdale, who was sold to Arsenal earlier this term, Foderingham is now United’s undisputed number one.

Wilder led his boyhood club to a ninth placed finish in the Premier League following the second of two promotions. But Foderingham’s first season at United ended in relegation, with their fate being sealed a month after Wilder left his position in similar circumstances to his successor.

“To be honest, the season looked as if it might be over before it had even started,” Foderingham said. “But the boss has turned it right around and now there’s a real belief we might do something.”

Paul Heckingbottom took charge of Sheffield United in November: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“It’s just a case of trying to maintain momentum and keep the form going,” Foderingham added. “We believe we can do something and yes, although there’s going to be a few ups and downs, if we do all of the things we have been doing then I reckon that will leave us in a really good position come the end.”