United enter tomorrow’s game against Middlesbrough, now managed by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, knowing a win will lift them back above the visitors and into the Championship play-off positions.

Previously the club’s under-23’s coach, Heckingbottom has steered United from 16th to seventh in the table since taking charge in November. One of the former Bradford City and Barnsley defender’s first tasks after accepting the position was to name McCall as his assistant and make Lester head of player development. Both men worked under Warnock during his eight year reign in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I loved Macca’s energy when he was my manager at Bradford,” Heckingbottom said. “I always thought then that I’d love to work with him again, especially if I ever went into coaching which obviously I did.

“Jack, I didn’t really know him until I came in here. But he gets me and I think he’s good for me too, because he seems to know where I’m coming from on a lot of things but also gives his opinion if he disagrees. That’s exactly what you want.”

Warnock told The Star last weekend that he has been impressed by Heckingbottom’s work since replacing Slavisa Jokanovic four months ago. Aged 73, Warnock’s most recent posting was at Middlesbrough where Wilder, who won two promotions with United before departing a year ago, replaced him at the helm before Christmas. Middlesbrough are sixth, a point above United in the rankings.

“One of the things I really wanted was to have more connection with the players,” Heckingbottom said. “Macca was a midfielder so he works a lot with them, Jack was a forward and I was a defender so likewise. They’ve both brought real value to what they do.”

Shefield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (right) with Jack Lester (centre) and Stuart McCall at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“They’re both big supporters of the club, have a real affinity with it and have relationships with people here and with the city,” he added. “That was important, without a doubt, for me. The rest, it was all the bonus.”

Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall (right), his assistant at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock with Stuart McCall: Ian Walton/Getty Images