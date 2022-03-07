The two time promotion winner’s return - well, make that four-time promotion winner if you also include those with Oxford and Northampton Town - promises to be an emotionally charged occasion.

But it is to Paul Heckingbottom’s credit that the event isn’t simply about celebrating his predecessor. There is far too much at stake for that.

With United in seventh and Middlesbrough - Wilder’s Middlesbrough should anyone need reminding - making the journey to South Yorkshire ranked sixth, tomorrow’s match promises to be a pivotal encounter in the race for the Championship play-offs. Maybe not decisive. But definitely defining, given the psychological effect the result will have on both teams’ squads.

“It’s big, yes, definitely,” Heckingbottom said. “For all sorts of reasons. But then every single one of them is big at the moment. Hopefully, they’ll keep on getting bigger as well.”

MANNER REVEALS MUCH

Heckingbottom’s manner during his pre-game briefing with journalists reflected the approach United plan to adopt during this rearranged assignment. Hired, initially as their under-23’s coach at Wilder’s behest, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief spoke in the most respectful terms possible about his counterpart’s achievements. But never once, as he traced United’s journey from the third to the first tier of the English pyramid under Wilder’s stewardship, did Heckingbottom venture into fandom. He has respect for his friend. But this is business.

Chris Wilder, pictured during his spell in charge of Sheffield United, returns with Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“It does add something, of course it does, for lots of different reasons,” Heckingbottom said. “Not so much for me. It will be like playing against each other in the past. We both give everything and then look forward to a beer afterwards.

“I’ve been in this position before, playing against the club that you grew up supporting. It is different and yes, you do want the points a little bit more. It might alter your decision making beforehand a little bit, as much as you try and think otherwise. But during the game, it won’t change. During the game, it’s down to the players.”

“Chris will get a great reception, definitely,” continued Heckingbottom. “When he left, with the Covid-19 pandemic, we didn’t have people inside grounds. It was a strange time in football.

“There will be lots of fans he’s seen around the city since. But actually coming here, that will feel different for him. In a sense, he’ll want the game out of the way.

Paul Heckingbottom has impressed since taking charge of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“What he did here though, League One to two seasons at the top level in such a short period of time, it was one of the golden eras of Sheffield United.”

ENDURING ISSUES

Wilder has been gone almost exactly a year. But many of the issues which precipitated his departure, after 58 months and 227 outings at the helm, remain. Heckingbottom, more effectively than anyone could have imagined when he was appointed in November, has ensured the focus at United remains on the football for now. Behind the scenes, though, they are problems to be solved if the club is to realise its potential. Even if they make an immediate return to the Premier League.

United have now gone three transfer windows without spending a fee on a player, excluding those paid to facilitate loans. Strategies are important. But unless the game decides to revolutionise its financial structure, success - long term success - will remain inextricably linked to investment. The training complex, also a source of frustration for Slavisa Jokanovic, has yet to be properly redeveloped.

It is a measure of how well Heckingbottom has performed, having inherited a side languishing in 16th, that these things are not being discussed more volubly on the terraces.

“It will be nice for Chris to get to a point where he looks back and realises just how brilliantly he did here,” Heckingbottom said, confirming Wilder still harbours some resentment about the manner of his exit. “He’ll be desperate to come here and turn us over, to prove something. I get that. Totally.”

HECKY SHOULD HAVE GOT MORE

Events under Jokanovic, whose reign was sandwiched in between Heckingbottom and Wilder, proved how well the latter not only delivered results on the pitch but also held together the entire operation. Heckingbottom is attempting to achieve something similar, speaking about the importance of United’s relationship with its supporters whilst winning nine and drawing four of his 16 games in charge

Jokanovic, a hugely accomplished, experienced and successful manager in his own right, lost eight out of 22 before being sacked. One suspects, after expressing concerns about United’s recruitment policy and the speed with which players were being signed, the Serb wasn’t too distraught to leave. Despite, it must be remembered, coveting the position pretty aggressively behind the scenes when last term’s relegation had been confirmed.

Privately, with injuries, a suspension and ridiculously hectic schedule gnawing away at his options, United must acknowledge it was a mistake to grant Heckingbottom only one new outfield player during the January market.

“We’d rather not have the injuries,” Heckingbottom acknowledged. “We’d rather have people back and get that competition for places. Then, I think, we’ll be looking really strong because I wouldn't swap our group for anyone else.”

PERSONNEL AND FORM

Beaten once in their last 11 outings, United hope to welcome George Baldock back from a knee complaint against opponents who have defeated both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur en route to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Charlie Goode will be absent as he completes a ban, while Enda Stevens, Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick are also out.

Middlesbrough, having ruled Martin Payero out of the encounter, are awaiting an update on Riley McGree before finalising their plans.