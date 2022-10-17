While the Sky Blues have seen a number of matches called off already this season because of the state of their pitch and then the Queen’s death, the United game was thrown into doubt with Wasps, the rugby club and owners of the Coventry Building Society Arena that City call their home, facing an uncertain future.

Here's what we know so far about the situation and what City have said about the Blades game on Wednesday evening…

Why was the game in doubt?

Speculation the game may not go ahead started when financially-stricken Wasps were suspended from the Premiership and hit by a winding-up order over a £2m unpaid tax bill.

The four-time Premiership champions also face having to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club's relocation to Coventry.

Wasps are the owners of Coventry’s stadium, which would face an uncertain future if the club were to enter administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A general view of Coventy City's home ground, which they share with rugby club Wasps (David Rogers/Getty Images)

Will it go ahead?

As things stand, yes. City issued a short statement to that effect, confirming that they “have received assurances that Wednesday’s home game against Sheffield United will go ahead as scheduled at the Coventry Building Society Arena.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain in contact with the Arena regarding the current situation,” the statement added.

What else has been said?

Mark Robins, the City boss, admitted recently he hasn’t focused too much on the issues regarding the stadium ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can only control what we can and the powers that be will be, I’m sure, discussing that,” Robins said.

“And we’ll just have to wait and see what happens there. But it’s out of our hands and we just focus on what we can do, focus on us and getting better.”

What else has happened at the CBS Arena?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry were forced to postpone three successive home games earlier this season after the state of the pitch was deemed unsafe to host professional football.