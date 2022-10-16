4. John Egan 4

Was unfortunate for Blackpool's third as he cut out a dangerous through-pass but could only steer it into the path of Dougall to score past Foderingham. Ninety-nine times out of 100, that goes to safety. Turned attacker soon after in a bid to make amends after racing forwards with the ball but his shot was blocked. Half the ground thought he had equalised later on but he could only hit the side-netting.

Photo: Andrew Yates