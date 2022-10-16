Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Blackpool: Ollie Norwood the hero but substitute has cameo to forget as post-match brawl mars 3-3 draw
Sheffield United went 2-0 up, went 3-2 behind, snatched a point at the death against nine men and then saw one of their key man sent off in a post-match brawl as they drew 3-3 with Blackpool at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.
Goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye had United seemingly in control of the game, before Jerry Yates dragged the visitors on level terms before the break.
Charlie Patino put them ahead in the second half but the visitors had both Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson sent off for two yellow cards.
United had two goals chalked off for offside and missed a penalty before eventually finding the equaliser deep into eight minutes of injury time, Ollie Norwood volleying home from outside the area.
There was still time for one more excellent Blackpool chance, former Blade CJ Hamilton racing clear before failing to get good connection on his shot, and both Wes Foderingham and Shayne Lavery were shown red cards after the final whistle after a coming-together at full-time.
Here’s how we tried our best to rate United’s players on an up-and-down afternoon full of late drama at the Lane...