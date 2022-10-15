Wes Foderingham and Shayne Lavery tangled after the whistle during a coming-together of players from both sides on an emotionally-charged afternoon, which saw United go 2-0 ahead and then 3-2 behind before equalising deep into eight minutes of injury time against visitors who had two men sent off during normal time.

The incident was captured on iFollow’s cameras and although the visiting commentators’ assertion that Lavery had been “absolutely flattened by Foderingham” may have been a little on the dramatic side, it was enough to see both men sent off – with both sides considering the possibility of an appeal.

Michael Appleton, the Blackpool manager, insisted his player had been “wrestled” to the ground while Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom, who didn’t see the incident first-hand, was told the pair had tripped over after grappling.

“I spoke with their staff about it and it looks as if Lavery's come and grabbed Wes to keep him out of the way,” Heckingbottom said. “And as he's spun, they've both grappled each other and fallen over as if they've tripped each other up."