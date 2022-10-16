Derby County boss's brilliant '999' Will Osula verdict as Sheffield United starlet nets twice in 3-0 win

Warne’s men won 3-0 at the Wham Stadium to move to within a point of sixth-placed Barnsley in the early League One table, with Osula’s second coming in a remarkable three-minute period which saw Stanley miss two penalties before conceding at the other end.

Tom Barkhuizen scored a third in added time to cap victory for the Rams, with United youngster making his mark with two first-half goals.

"In fairness, I think Richie [Barker, No.2] or Hammy [coach Matt Hamshaw] said to me on the side of the pitch: ‘This group is going to kill us. We are not going to survive this season.’

"It was crazy, but the frustration for me was that it wasn't great play, it was our own errors. That's what irritated me. I was biting my fist. I was thinking oh my God, I am going to lose it here.

"For them to miss two penalties, and I am biased, but it was against the run of play. We were way in the ascendancy. It was a crazy five minutes. Will then goes up the other end and scores and that was one of the most enjoyable goals of my whole career.

Derby County manager Paul Warne celebrates after victory over Accrington Stanley: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

"For the first goal, once Will has got you one v one like that, he will move his feet get a shot off. As soon as he did, I knew it was in. All he had to do is hit the target from that range.

"It was a very crazy five minutes. That's why people love football. You don't know what you are going to get at any time of the day. It's so random. That's why if you had a heart monitor on me that it would have gone over 190bpm. I am surprised I didn't get the old 999 thing on my watch. Luckily it didn't come through."

“We created our own problems, really,” Warne, the former Rotherham United manager, added. “But we had a 3-0 win, a brilliant away following. The one-minute walk-off at the end is the best minute of your week."

