After officially unveiling Anis Ben Slimane at their training complex, manager Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff can now congratulate themselves on completing a textbook Sheffield United signing.

The midfielder has been tracked, it now transpires, for nearly two years. And as The Star first revealed earlier this week, captured for a fee which although officially described as “undisclosed” will see the Premier League club initially pay less than £1m to his former employers Brondby.

In short, Slimane’s capture is a victory for the persistence of Heckingbottom and Bramall Lane’s recruitment department. And, given the challenges they face thanks to a very modest budget, their willingness to confront problems rather than shy away from them.

Having travelled to the World Cup with his country Tunisia and a veteran of over 100 appearances for the Superliga outfit, Slimane arrives with plenty of experience despite not turning 23 until March next year.

But as those Danish football experts who have tracked his career confirm, what United have actually invested in is the youngster’s potential. Which is why, aware they can afford precious few mistakes given the resources at their disposal, Heckingbottom and his assistants have spent so long monitoring his progress in Scandinavia.

Anis Ben Slimane has joined Sheffield United from Brondby: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Slimane isn’t the finished article. He would have been beyond United’s reach if he was. But what both chief talent spotter Paul Mitchell and Heckingbottom have noted since adding Slimane’s name to their watch-list is a consistent improvement in all aspects of his game. With his contract running down and promotion from the Championship secured, Heckingbottom and Mitchell decided now was the right moment to strike. It wasn’t about simply identifying whether or not Slimane should be a target but also deciding when to make an approach.

The knowledge United’s negotiators have acquired during this process could come in useful as Marseille attempt to pull the same trick on them regarding Iliman Ndiaye.

