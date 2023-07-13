Anis Ben Slimane, Sheffield United’s first signing of the summer transfer window, says the personality of the Premier League club convinced him that Bramall Lane is the perfect location for the next phase of his career.

After arriving in England earlier this week, having been granted permission to travel by his former employers Brondby, the Tunisia international has agreed a three year contract with Paul Heckingbottom’s side and could make his first appearance in a United jersey during this weekend’s friendly against Chesterfield.

Heckingbottom, who also hopes to add Hacken’s Benie Traore to his new-look squad shortly, confirmed Slimane has been monitored by head of recruitment Paul Mitchell and his assistants since he was first appointment as manager in November 2021.

Asked why he chose United despite attracting interest from Italy, Slimane said: “I like the culture of the club. I heard it is a hard-working club and that reminds me of myself. I love to work hard, and I love to give everything - leave everything out on the pitch. At this club, nothing is given, everything is worked for.”

"I had a really good talk with the club and the manager and I felt that they had the right plan for me,” added Slimane, during an interview with United’s in-house media department. “The manager was really honest and I am excited to be here and looking forward to the Premier League.

"It is a big opportunity and a big challenge, I am not coming here for a vacation. I have been through a lot in my career so far, even though I'm only 22, but I still have a lot to learn, and I am looking forward to learning every day."

Anis Ben Slimane has joined Sheffield United from Brondby: THOMAS SJOERUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Despite being born in Copenhagen and representing Denmark at youth level, Slimane travelled with Tunisia to last year’s World Cup in Qatar after switching his allegience to the north Africans. His fee has been described as “undisclosed” but, as The Star has revealed, United will initially pay less than £1m to acquire his services.

