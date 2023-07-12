As Anis Ben Slimane prepares to scribble his signature across the bottom of the contract which will see him become a Sheffield United player, The Star can reveal how much the Premier League club has paid to secure the midfielder’s release from Brondby.

Sources involved in the negotiation process between United and their counterparts from Denmark last night revealed that, rather than the near £3m fee mentioned in some quarters, it has actually cost Paul Heckingbottom’s employers less than £1m to deliver Slimane to South Yorkshire.

Although there are suggestions that amount could rise depending upon the Tunisia international’s performances, confirmation of the modest payment required to trigger his release underlines why Heckingbottom has decided to scour overseas markets for opportunities to exploit. With only £20m being made available for recruitment despite last season’s promotion from the Championship, members of United’s coaching and scouting departments believe that being more active abroad will enable them to make the “niche” signings Heckingbottom acknowledged will be crucial to the squad’s hopes of surviving at the highest level.

Slimane, who arrived in England earlier this week to complete his much-anticipated move, had made no secret of the fact he wanted to pursue a career in either England or Italy after entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Superliga outfit. That not only served to weaken Brondby’s negotiating position once United made an approach but also meant they did not struggle to agree personal terms after being granted permission to speak with Slimane’s representatives.

It suits both officials at Bramall Lane and their counterparts at Brondby Stadion to be opaque about the exact sum of money which will immediately change hands once the 22-year-old’s paperwork is completed. On United’s part, with sections of their following underwhelmed by the financial backing Heckingbottom has received, focusing on a higher figure could dispel some of the criticism being directed towards them.

In normal circumstances, had those tasked with overseeing United’s business affairs felt they could make more available, it would have been the exact opposite with negotiators trumpeting their ability to acquire someone with lashings of potential for a cut price amount instead.

Tunisia's Anis Ben Slimane is set to complete his move from Brondby to Sheffield United: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Likewise Brondby, who are known to have inserted a sell-on clause into the arrangement, know that many of their own supporters believe a player who represented his country at last year’s World Cup had been undervalued. Deflecting attention away from the actual figure provides both with a degree of cover, something particularly important for United as predictions that Marseille will firm up their interest in Iliman Ndiaye prove to be correct.

Despite being a work in progress rather than the finished article, Slimane’s imminent unveiling underlines the wisdom of Heckingbottom’s decision to look abroad for new talent.

Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic has excelled in United colours since leaving Malmo in a deal worth £3m. He and Slimane look set to be joined in Heckingbottom’s squad by Hacken’s Benie Traore, with Heckingbottom seemingly persuading the Ivorian that United is a more desirable destination than either Rangers or Celtic, who had both been monitoring his situation.

Sheffield United-bound Anis Ben Slimane of Tunisia clashes with Antony of Brazil during a friendly match at Le Parc des Princes, Paris: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

Nevertheless, United’s decision to spread their net beyond their traditional hunting grounds of England and Scotland does not come without risk. With experienced duo Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens among those released earlier this summer, the personality of a dressing room which was the driving force behind United’s latest promotion could be about to undergo a dramatic change.