Why Anel Ahmedhodzic is loving life at Sheffield United as he makes Sander Berge admission

The Bosnian joined the growing stable of internationals at Bramall Lane when he joined in the summer, with Norwegian midfielder Berge surely the Blades’ star man.

Another goal in the 2-0 win over Hull City on Sunday took the Blades back to the top of the Championship and showed that the club’s former record signing has put speculation over his future firmly behind him, after a summer that saw him linked constantly with a move away.

Club Brugge pushed hard throughout the window and Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, also asked the question over signing Berge on deadline day last week.

But he remained a Blade following the window’s closure at 11pm and Ahmedhodžić, who has formed a promising partnership with Berge going forward, was delighted.

“I speak to Sander a lot and I’m so happy that he’s staying here,” he told The Sportsman.

Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We talk about many things but mostly football – how I want him to move and how he wants me to move during games.

“Even when we’re eating breakfast, I will say: ‘Yes, you should go there into that space’.

“It’s all about football and we love it here. He’s really helped me since I came to United.”

Ahmedhodžić’s adjustment to life back in English football has been rapid – and was helped further when his new wife Marijana joined him in Sheffield.

“The only problem has been that her visa took a while to arrive, so I was here on my own for two months,” the defender added.

“But as soon as she arrived, I scored two goals against Reading. So life here is good, I really like it. There is maybe a bit too much traffic in the morning, but I can live with that.”

Ahmedhodžić is rapidly becoming something of a terrace hero at Bramall Lane after impressing in the right centre-half role that Chris Basham had made virtually his own before the new boy’s arrival.

With three goals and an assist in seven Championship matches this season from centre-half, he is keeping his fellow crowd favourite Basham on the bench – with the Blades veteran having no complaints about that decision when he faced the media recently.

Formerly of Nottingham Forest, Ahmedhodžić made his name at Malmo and United studied footage of his appearances in the Champions League, against the likes of Chelsea and Juventus, before deciding he was the long-term heir apparent to Basham’s throne.

After being identified by United’s recruitment staff, United made their first move to sign him in January, before he made a loan move to Ligue 1 strugglers Bordeaux.

But the Blades finally got their man this summer – for what is increasingly looking like a bargain fee.

“I was in talks with Hecky and was excited to come to United then, but it just wasn’t the right time.