Chris Wilder's brilliant comments about Sheffield Wednesday job shows Sheffield United bond is still strong ahead of Middlesbrough v Sunderland "derby"
His time at Sheffield United may have come to an acrimonious end, but Chris Wilder’s love of his boyhood club shone through once again when the possibility of him one day managing their city rivals Wednesday was raised this week.
Wilder, the Sheffield-born former Blades ballboy, player and manager, is now in charge at Middlesbrough and ahead of their game against Sunderland this evening, made no attempt to downplay its importance – whether or not it is seen as a ‘derby’ or not.
"One thing I will say is that I definitely know the importance of a local derby,” Wilder said. “Whether that was Oxford versus Swindon, where I put Paolo Di Canio away three times, or my time with Sheffield United when I memorably put the opposition away in Sheffield once in particular [a 4-2 victory at Hillsborough in 2017].”
Former Boro player and boss Tony Mowbray has been appointed Sunderland boss and although Wilder’s respect for him is clear, he admits he could never cross the similar divide in his home city.
"Obviously, it’s been quite an interesting week for them,” Wilder added.
“Our local lad has gone in there, and I’m not sure I’d be able to do that! It’ll add a bit of spice to it, but Tony is a great football man and a great guy and they’ve been going well.”
Asked if he could one day follow a similar career path, Wilder replied: “Manage Sheffield Wednesday? Are you kidding me? I think it’s safe to say I wouldn’t fancy a little wander out at Hillsborough.
“I’m driving through there to get to the motorway – that’s all I’m doing!"