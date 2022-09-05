Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon, an unused substitute during the game at the MKM Stadium, was warming up on the touchline when the alleged abuse was heard. After returning to the United dugout, he spoke to the fourth official, a security officer and then referee Matt Donohue before play eventually resumed.

United representatives spoke with Donohue and his colleagues after the game, with Blades boss Heckingbottom praising the referee for his handling of the situation and the "empathy" he had for Gordon - whose brother, Tyler Smith, plays for Hull and came off the bench for the home side in their 2-0 defeat.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hull spokesperson pledged to “get to the bottom of it” after the game while a club statement later confirmed that the Tigers are working “closely with Sheffield United and Humberside Police to investigate”.

And Gordon posted on Twitter earlier today: “Disappointed what happened yesterday.

“One idiot who’s ignorant doesn’t reflect the whole of Hull City’s supporters, probably celebrating when a black player scores for his team.

“I know it will get dealt with properly. Thanks for all the messages.”

Kyron Gordon of Sheffield United: Sportimage

Many of Gordon’s teammates replied with messages of support and United’s official account wrote: “All Blades are behind you, Ky. Hatred and racism will not win. United, together.”

Rainbow Blades, United’s official LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, added: “All with you Kyron. No room for discrimination in football or society. United for All.”

Speaking after goals from Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge sent his side top of the table, Heckingbottom explained the situation from his perspective.

“When the lads were warming up, there were allegations of racist abuse,” he said.

"The boys heard these and reported them.

“It is disappointing. We are talking about two young players here. There’s no place for it. I am not speaking bad here about Hull supporters, I am thinking about football in general.

“We know there is no place for it. It’s not nice. We’ll follow the process, we have gone through the right channels. We will see what happens.