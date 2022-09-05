Sheffield United defender Kyron Gordon speaks out after reporting racist abuse at Hull City
Kyron Gordon, the Sheffield United defender, has spoken out after reporting racist abuse during the Blades’ victory at Hull City over the weekend.
Gordon, an unused substitute during the game at the MKM Stadium, was warming up on the touchline when the alleged abuse was heard. After returning to the United dugout, he spoke to the fourth official, a security officer and then referee Matt Donohue before play eventually resumed.
United representatives spoke with Donohue and his colleagues after the game, with Blades boss Heckingbottom praising the referee for his handling of the situation and the "empathy" he had for Gordon - whose brother, Tyler Smith, plays for Hull and came off the bench for the home side in their 2-0 defeat.
Most Popular
-
1
High-profile League One boss resigns from role - Sheffield Wednesday fixture on the horizon
-
2
Sheffield United supporters show off brilliant new Iliman Ndiaye chant at Hull – these are the full lyrics
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday fans do their thing as thousands flock for Owls tickets
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday to keep close eye on progress of ‘very skilful’ transfer option on loan in League Two
-
5
Sheffield United icon Chris Wilder takes cheeky swipe at Sheffield Wednesday and Paolo Di Canio - opposite to Neil Warnock
A Hull spokesperson pledged to “get to the bottom of it” after the game while a club statement later confirmed that the Tigers are working “closely with Sheffield United and Humberside Police to investigate”.
And Gordon posted on Twitter earlier today: “Disappointed what happened yesterday.
“One idiot who’s ignorant doesn’t reflect the whole of Hull City’s supporters, probably celebrating when a black player scores for his team.
“I know it will get dealt with properly. Thanks for all the messages.”
Many of Gordon’s teammates replied with messages of support and United’s official account wrote: “All Blades are behind you, Ky. Hatred and racism will not win. United, together.”
Rainbow Blades, United’s official LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, added: “All with you Kyron. No room for discrimination in football or society. United for All.”
Speaking after goals from Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge sent his side top of the table, Heckingbottom explained the situation from his perspective.
“When the lads were warming up, there were allegations of racist abuse,” he said.
"The boys heard these and reported them.
“It is disappointing. We are talking about two young players here. There’s no place for it. I am not speaking bad here about Hull supporters, I am thinking about football in general.
“We know there is no place for it. It’s not nice. We’ll follow the process, we have gone through the right channels. We will see what happens.
“By all accounts, it wasn’t hidden. It was blatantly obvious.”