Why Adam Davies is ready to meet big Sheffield United challenge head-on in Wes Foderingham absence

Adam Davies will come in from the relative cold to deputise for Sheffield United teammate Wes Foderingham in two crucial Championship games over the next week – but has already provided an insight into the preparation he believes will help him slot straight into the side after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Welsh international tasted his first senior football in over two months on Monday evening, coming off the bench after Foderingham was sent off in the 17th minute of United’s 2-0 defeat at champions-elect Burnley.

Although he did not cover himself in glory for Burnley’s second goal, Davies made a couple of smart saves at Turf Moor and will begin his stint between the sticks against Cardiff City this weekend.

FA rules appear to suggest that Foderingham will also be banned for the midweek home clash against Bristol City on the following Tuesday. The red card at Turf Moor was his second of the season, thought to trigger an additional one-match ban.

Speaking earlier in the season, Davies offered an insight into the preparation he undertakes to ensure he is ready to slot in seamlessly for Foderingham, if and when the chance arises.

“It is hard,” Davies admitted, on life as a back-up goalkeeper. “It was a mentality change I had to make myself. I still try to prepare for every game like I'm playing.

Adam Davies of Sheffield United with teammate Wes Foderingham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“In my mind, I'm playing every weekend and that's something I've had to work on. Because it is hard when you get to the Saturday and you're not playing, and you don't play. But I have to be ready, mentally and physically, so the work we do out there in training is important.

“My mindset is that I'm playing every game, even when Wes is available. If I have in my head I'm going to play, I'll be ready mentally to step in and be at a level that's good enough to play. So that's something I've been working on.”

Given the nod for United’s first two rounds of FA Cup action, and the fourth-round replay against Wrexham when he saved a crucial penalty from Paul Mullin to help United advance, Davies has made seven appearances in a Blades shirt to date.