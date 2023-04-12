Wes Foderingham suspension rules clarified amid Sheffield United Wembley ban fears

Sheffield United suffered a suspension blow at Burnley on Monday evening when goalkeeper Wes Foderingham saw red early in the clash at Turf Moor.

Foderingham saw red for a professional foul after a horror mix-up involving him and defender Jack Robinson after a long ball forward threatened to send Nathan Tella free on goal.

Foderingham came out of his goal to clear but both he and Robinson hesitated, allowing Tella to nick the ball and take it round the United goalkeeper - who bundled him over as he looked to race away and tap into the empty net.

Referee Michael Salisbury initially gave a penalty but changed his decision to a free-kick - correctly, as replays showed, with the incident occuring just outside the penalty area. After consulting with his assistant, Salisbury showed Foderingham the red card - with Robinson’s misery compounded as he made way for sub goalkeeper Adam Davies.

With United’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on the horizon, there were initial fears amongst the fanbase that Foderingham may be banned for the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s men. But a professional foul carries only a one-match ban, rather than three, meaning Foderingham will be ruled out of this weekend’s home clash with Cardiff City.

However because it is the goalkeeper’s second red card of the season - he was also sent off after the final whistle against Blackpool earlier in the campaign - an extra game is expected to be added to his suspension, according to FA rules - meaning he is also set to sit out the midweek home clash against Bristol City in the week before Wembley.

Davies is set to deputise for Foderingham against Cardiff and Nigel Pearson’s Robins, with boss Paul Heckingbottom challenging the Welsh international to “step up” again after previously stepping into the side in Foderingham’s absence this season.

“Adam has already shown what he can do for us,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “He’s already had a run with us and he’s been in the cup. What he needs to do now is step up again and I know he will be able to do that.”

