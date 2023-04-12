News you can trust since 1887
Pep Guardiola hints at Man City’s approach for key game ahead of Sheffield United semi final

Manchester City’s destruction of Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League clash on Tuesday evening gave some sections of the Sheffield United fanbase even more anxiety than before ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash later this month.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:53 BST

It wasn’t only the manner in which City took apart Bayern at the Etihad, winning 3-0, with Erling Haaland netting his 51st goal in 45 games for club and country this season.

The return leg at the Allianz Arena is scheduled to be played a few days before City take on the Blades at Wembley for a place in the FA Cup final, with concerns amongst fans that Pep Guardiola may rest a few players against the German champions to keep them fresh for United – and a crunch league game against leaders Arsenal a week later.

But the legendary boss knows more than most about Bayern’s threat, having coached there before arriving in Manchester, and has hinted he will not take any unnecessary risks against his former club – raising hopes again of a weakened City side against United at Wembley.

“It was an incredible result but I know a little bit what can happen in Munich,” Guardiola said.

“If you don’t perform really well, they are able to score one, two, three. I know that, the players know that.

Blades suspension blow as key man sees red - Wembley fears clarified

Pep Guardiola does not feel the Champions League tie is over despite Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich. Credit: Getty.Pep Guardiola does not feel the Champions League tie is over despite Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich. Credit: Getty.
Pep Guardiola does not feel the Champions League tie is over despite Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich. Credit: Getty.

“It’s an incredible result, but we have to do our game with huge, huge personality. If we don’t do our game anything can happen.

“To knock out these teams you have to have two good games, not just one.”

Of course, with reinforcements of the class City are able to call upon including the likes of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and World Cup winner Julián Álvarez, any drop off in quality will hardly be seismic if Guardiola does make changes at Wembley against United.

City are still fighting for glory on all three fronts and are currently six points behind league leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand - and that mouthwatering six-pointer against Mikel Arteta's side at the Etihad just four days after the Blades semi-final on April 22.

