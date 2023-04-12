News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
4 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Sheffield United’s rivals issue big takeover update as Dozy Mmobuosi bid rumbles on

As Blades’ takeover rumbles on, one of their Championship rivals have issued an update on a potential change of ownership

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST

As Dozy Mmobuosi’s protracted takeover of Sheffield United rumbles on, one of the Blades’ Championship rivals have issued an update on their own prospective change of ownership earlier this morning.

Birmingham City have confirmed that two letters of intent to purchase have been entered with a potential takeover party, with the parties entering “a period of exclusive negotiation to agree the final terms of the transactions”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guardiola hints at City approach for key game ahead of Blades semi final

Most Popular

City added that “The definitive agreements are expected to be entered into within two months of the date of the letters of intent, at which time the potential purchaser will also be announced” and add that any deal will depend on terms of the agreements being fulfilled, and also approval from the English Football League.

That is the stage at which Mmobuosi’s bid for the Blades remains, as the league scrutinise his credentials to ensure he passes their owners’ and directors’ test. The Nigerian businessman was unmasked as the man looking to obtain control of the Blades from current owner Prince Abdullah earlier this year and teased late last month that he hoped to have news over his takeover bid “soon”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades suspension blow as key man sees red - Wembley fears clarified

The Birmingham transactions include the disposal of 24% of the shares in Birmingham City PLC by Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited, 21.64% held by Oriental Rainbow Investments Limited and the entire issued share capital of Birmingham City Stadium Limited by Oriental Rainbow Investments Limited and Achiever Global Group Limited.

United fans have also seen a takeover bid at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town announced while Mmobuosi’s bid has dragged on, and will no doubt keep a close eye on events in the Midlands after the latest update. The Blades are scheduled to travel to St. Andrew’s on the final day of the current Championship season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United’s best all-time XI - according to AI tool ChatGPT

Frustrated Doyle nails his colours to mast ahead of Blades’ City semi

100-year-old Blades fan’s pride after 96 years following his beloved club

Related topics:Birmingham CityBlades