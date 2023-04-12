As Blades’ takeover rumbles on, one of their Championship rivals have issued an update on a potential change of ownership

As Dozy Mmobuosi’s protracted takeover of Sheffield United rumbles on, one of the Blades’ Championship rivals have issued an update on their own prospective change of ownership earlier this morning.

Birmingham City have confirmed that two letters of intent to purchase have been entered with a potential takeover party, with the parties entering “a period of exclusive negotiation to agree the final terms of the transactions”.

City added that “The definitive agreements are expected to be entered into within two months of the date of the letters of intent, at which time the potential purchaser will also be announced” and add that any deal will depend on terms of the agreements being fulfilled, and also approval from the English Football League.

That is the stage at which Mmobuosi’s bid for the Blades remains, as the league scrutinise his credentials to ensure he passes their owners’ and directors’ test. The Nigerian businessman was unmasked as the man looking to obtain control of the Blades from current owner Prince Abdullah earlier this year and teased late last month that he hoped to have news over his takeover bid “soon”.

The Birmingham transactions include the disposal of 24% of the shares in Birmingham City PLC by Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited, 21.64% held by Oriental Rainbow Investments Limited and the entire issued share capital of Birmingham City Stadium Limited by Oriental Rainbow Investments Limited and Achiever Global Group Limited.

United fans have also seen a takeover bid at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town announced while Mmobuosi’s bid has dragged on, and will no doubt keep a close eye on events in the Midlands after the latest update. The Blades are scheduled to travel to St. Andrew’s on the final day of the current Championship season.

