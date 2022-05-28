As The Star revealed towards the end of last year, Paul Heckingbottom’s employers have brokered a deal with the Torrile based company after deciding not to renew their partnership with the German multinational.

The decision means Errea will now provide strips for every club within the United World (UW) network; the umbrella organisation which runs United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s portfolio of sporting interests. Errea are also thought to have provided an undertaking that Heckingbottom’s squad will be equipped with their own bespoke strip, rather than being required to choose from a collection of readymade templates. That right is usually only afforded to teams at the very top of the footballing pyramid, including the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Sheffield United won't be wearing Adidas next season after signing a deal with Errea

The length of contract UW have entered into with Errea is expected to be confirmed shortly, when the deal is officially announced.

Despite working with a number of English clubs in the past, the Italians are looking to increase their footprint in the domestic game with Middlesbrough and Hartlepool also choosing to use their services next term.

Errea already provide clothing for sides including Parma, Pescara and Virtus Verona as well as ADO Den Haag, Sarajevo, Compostela, Numancia and Al-Gharafa, who were managed by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic.