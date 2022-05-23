As The Star revealed towards the end of last year, officials at Bramall Lane opened talks with Errea about replacing Adidas as the club’s clothing partner when an agreement with the German multinational expires this summer.

Those discussions are understood to have been concluded earlier this year, after the Italian company submitted an offer to oversee the entire United World portfolio. It means teams including Beerschot and Chateauroux will also come under the Errea umbrella ahead of the 2022/23 campaigns in both Belgium and France.

Sheffield United's kits will no longer be manufactured by Adidas next season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although United have yet to comment publicly on the switch, or indeed even acknowledge the deal is imminent, it is believed they took several issues into consideration before signing on the dotted line.

While some of those are thought to be financial, Errea’s offer to create bespoke designs for each individual club beneath the UW umbrella also proved an attractive proposition.

Adidas extended their arrangement with United at the beginning of last term, which saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side come within a penalty shoot-out of reaching the Championship play-off final before eventually bowing out to Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United are the biggest name in th United World network: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Errea, who are based in Torrile near Parma, are set to become an increasingly visible presence in English football after also entering into negotiations with a number of other teams - including Middlesbrough, now managed by former United chief Chris Wilder - in the second tier.