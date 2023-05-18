The US investors interested in purchasing Sheffield United will request detailed information on the club’s financial situation before deciding whether to try and pursue negotiations with its current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

As The Star reported earlier this week, a number of private individuals and organisations based in North America are closely monitoring events at Bramall Lane after seeing Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi’s takeover attempt stall. One consortium, believed to be composed of people with links to Silicon Valley, have already resolved to explore the possibility of completing a deal while a brokerage service, boasting numerous wealthy clients, approached a representative of Prince Abdullah earlier this year. Although that came to nothing, potentially because of the exclusivity agreement United enjoyed with Mmobuosi at the time, they are expected to try and make contact again within the next week.

Although both parties are conducting their initial research behind a veil of secrecy, a luxury Mmobuosi did not enjoy after his name was leaked to the media, a source with knowledge of how teams are bought and sold last night confirmed they will ask Prince Abdullah and his inner circle to provide them with an in-depth insight into United’s accounts before reaching a decision on whether or not to press ahead. They will also demand access to information such as future spending projections, individual player values and repayment schedules on outstanding debts.

Sheffield United have attracted a lot of interest from the US business and sporting communities: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Only then, because they’ll already have a figure in mind about how much United are worth, will they take a view on whether or not to continue and go further,” the independent expert, who wished to remain anonymous, explained. “They’ll want to see everything, above and beyond what is contained in the published accounts that are made available to everyone. They’ll already have seen those. But they’ll want a whole lot more, because sometimes in situations like this there are surprises around the corner and things can turn out to be a lot worse or even better than they look on the surface.”

One item those interested in acquiring United will demand an in-depth briefing on is the deal they struck, with an unnamed top-flight rival, which guarantees the side in question can purchase an unidentified member of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad providing they match any other bids from elsewhere. The agreement was reached earlier this year, when United were forced to restructure their repayments relating to a previous deal they had entered into with the club in question. After defaulting on both these and they obligations to another team, United were placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League which prevented them from making any signings during January. Despite this handicap, Heckingbottom steered United to a second placed finish in the Championship, with monies generated by their appearance in the FA Cup semi-finals being used to lift the EFL ban.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

United have also entered into a series of arrangements with an Australian bank since Prince Abdullah’s ascension following a High Court battle with Kevin McCabe; the details of which will also be scrutinised by anyone wishing to replace the Saudi Arabian.

“People coming in, they don’t just look at the price and costs,” the source said. “They want to see how much is required to make a team even more competitive.”