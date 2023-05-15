Until United officially become members of the PL, they remain under the jurisdiction of the English Football League who were responsible for performing background checks on Dozy Mmobuosi when he agreed a deal in principle to replace Prince Abdullah at the helm. Although they are separate entities, the EFL and PL are known to share information gleaned on ‘persons of interest’ set to either take charge or join the boards of those teams within their organisations. That means, if Mmobuosi makes good on a vow to press ahead with his attempt to buy United, it is likely the EFL will hand the dossier they have compiled on the Nigerian businessman to their counterparts at the PL should a sale not be finalised within the next four weeks or so. That exchange is also expected to happen if Prince Abdullah identifies another potential new owner or owners before United are formally welcomed back into the top-flight.