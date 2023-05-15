News you can trust since 1887
Organisations would share information about any Sheffield United takeover

As Sheffield United prepare to receive their Premier League share, with the transfer set to take place next month, The Star understands that the English Football League works closely with its top-flight counterpart to analyse any proposed club takeovers which straddle the handover period.

Published 15th May 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:52 BST
Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Darren Staples / Sportimage
After talks with one potential new owner appeared to stall, United’s Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is now free to begin exploring alternative options should he decide to sell his interest in Bramall Lane.

Until United officially become members of the PL, they remain under the jurisdiction of the English Football League who were responsible for performing background checks on Dozy Mmobuosi when he agreed a deal in principle to replace Prince Abdullah at the helm. Although they are separate entities, the EFL and PL are known to share information gleaned on ‘persons of interest’ set to either take charge or join the boards of those teams within their organisations. That means, if Mmobuosi makes good on a vow to press ahead with his attempt to buy United, it is likely the EFL will hand the dossier they have compiled on the Nigerian businessman to their counterparts at the PL should a sale not be finalised within the next four weeks or so. That exchange is also expected to happen if Prince Abdullah identifies another potential new owner or owners before United are formally welcomed back into the top-flight.

Sheffield United are heading back to the Premier League: SABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images
Mmobuosi had been granted a period of exclusivity to try and push through a deal. But that has now expired, with both sides though to attribute blame to the other for contributing to the delay. However, it was recently claimed that representatives acting on behalf of Mmobuosi had reached out to Prince Abdullah’s associates to try and resurrect their discussions.

Meanwhile, members of the organisation which oversees the Saudi Arabian’s sporting interests are set to meet United manager Paul Heckingbottom in Geneva to discuss their plans for next term. Heckingbottom, who steered United to automatic promotion from the Championship last season, will meet United World’s hierarchy to discuss matters including budgets and recruitment targets.

Sheffield United are still under the jurisdiction of the English Football League: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
