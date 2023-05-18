US takeover talk fails to impact upon Sheffield United's transfer strategy

Paul Heckingbottom has instructed his recruitment team to continue working within the budget they were handed by Sheffield United’s current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, despite learning that a number of US based investors are interested in acquiring the newly promoted club.

As The Star revealed earlier this week, several private individuals and organisations from North America have been compiling information on United in recent months ahead of possible takeover bids. One, a consortium with links to Silicon Valley, has already signalled its intention to hold detailed talks with Bramall Lane’s hierarchy while others, some of whom are linked to a brokerage service, could accelerate their efforts to hold talks with Prince Abdullah following these reports.

Although a change of ownership could dramatically change the financial situation at United, who recently spent several months under a transfer embargo before regaining their Premier League status, Heckingbottom told his assistants and chief talent spotter Paul Mitchell it would be a mistake to tear up the list of targets they have already compiled after meeting Prince Abdullah and his associates in Geneva earlier this week.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud with lliman Ndiaye and Abdullah Alghamdi from United World: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The 45-year-old, who steered United to a second placed Championship finish despite a number of off-the-pitch distractions, believes that doing otherwise could leave United as a serious disadvantage during this summer’s window as he attempts to construct a squad capable of surviving in the top-flight.

“We need to work towards what we know we’ve got to spend,” he admitted to journalists following the end of the campaign which also saw United reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup. “Okay, things might change at some point in the future. But if they do, then that’s a bonus. In the meantime, the sensible thing to do is get going with what we already have there.”

With a number of established performers approaching the end of their current contracts and a relatively meagre budget likely to be placed at his disposal, Heckingbottom is set to focus his attention on free agents and loan signings whilst also pursuing a small number of permanent acquisitions.

Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on one of his infrequent visits to Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Some of the names on his wanted list were presented to Prince Abdullah during their get together in Switzerland, as Heckingbottom also sought the Saudi Arabian’s approval to retain the services of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge next term.