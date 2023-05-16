Sheffield United could become the subject of a proposed takeover by members of the US business and sporting communities, The Star has been told.

With owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud exploring the possibility of selling his stake in United, despite their recent promotion back to the Premier League, sources with the game last night suggested a numbers of individuals have already expressed an interest in replacing the Saudi Arabian at Bramall Lane after his talks with Dozy Mmobuosi appeared to hit a stumbling block.

But it remains unclear if representatives acting on Prince Abdullah’s behalf are prepared to engage with the would-be investors, given that would-be purchasers from the States often use third-party brokers to handle their proposals.

Sheffield United will be an even more attractive purchase after regaining Premier League status

One advantage of this method, particularly for the selling party, is that the monies required to persuade either the English Football League or the Premier League to give the go-ahead for any change of control are typically held in an escrow account; meaning proof of funding can immediately be demonstrated. Staff working for the brokerages which gather information on possible opportunities in the UK market are also known to vet clients using the many of the same measures contained within the owners and directors tests’ performed by both the EFL and the PL.

Although Prince Abdullah is thought to have considered an approach by a front person acting for a media organisation within his homeland towards the end of his partnership with former co-owner Kevin McCabe, most of his previous talks about a potential change of control have been with individuals such as Mmobusoi; a Nigerian entrepreneur who primarily works in the agri-fintech sector.

With the period of exclusivity Mmobuosi was granted by Prince Abdullah now expiring, there have also been suggestions that an overseas businessman with interests in Europe is monitoring the situation at United following their return to the top-flight.

There would be considerable interest from the US in possibly purchasing Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, is preparing to meet Prince Abdullah and officials from United World - which also controls his interests in Beerschot, Chateauroux, Kerala United and Al-Hilal United - in Geneva to finalise plans for the forthcoming season.