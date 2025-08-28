What Ruben Selles said about Sheffield United “target” as Cardiff City man “eyed” by Blades

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles declined to be drawn on speculation linking Sheffield United with a move for Cian Ashford, the youngster who has previously been described as “the future” of his current club Cardiff City. The Blades are reportedly eyeing a deal for the 20-year-old ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Unitedites have seen what he is capable of in the flesh, with Ashford scoring the winner for Cardiff in their FA Cup victory at Bramall Lane last season, but he couldn’t help his boyhood club survive in the Championship as they dropped through the trapdoor into League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has started the season well in the third tier, with a couple of goals to his name already, with his name mentioned in connection with a potential approach from the Blades in the final days of the transfer window.

Boss Selles is keen to add more wide options to his squad and United have identified Tahith Chong, the former Manchester United youngster, as another option, as The Star revealed this afternoon. He is also playing in League One, after his Luton Town side were relegated last season alongside Cardiff.

What Ruben Selles said about Sheffield United target Cian Ashford as Cardiff City man “eyed” by Blades

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough, which sees Selles still looking for his first win as Blades boss after four straight defeats, the Spaniard said of Ashford: “Well, as much as I know, he is a Cardiff player. He was a talented young player last season and he did well, besides the end of the season for them. And yeah, I think he will be on the list for many clubs in the Championship.”

Earlier in the day United had added to their squad with the long-awaited signing of Japhet Tanganga from Millwall, following the arrivals of Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom last week, with further additions expected before the window slams shut on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s transfer activity springing into action can have a knock-on effect between now and Monday, Selles agrees, with their business catching the eye both of United’s existing players who may be tempted to make moves away, and any who have offers on the table to move to South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it has an effect on everyone,” said Selles. “I think when you see the reinforcements, of people who know how to play the game and who have played at the top level, people that you see and immediately you can trust. You see how they do things.

“You see how they behave, how we do it, especially for the young players. It's just a good mirror for them and it all of a sudden gives a little bit more confidence in what we’re doing. Everyone is looking forward to integrating all those players and being able to compete in the next game.”