Rival boss addresses Sheffield United player of interest’s future situation ahead of crucial January transfer window

Johannes Hoff Thorup, the Norwich City manager, has addressed the future of Ashley Barnes after the veteran striker emerged as a player of potential interest to promotion-chasing Sheffield United. The Blades are open to the possibility of a deal for the 35-year-old, a three-time promotion winner from the Championship with Burnley, as they look to get their own Premier League return bid over the line.

The veteran forward has been used sparingly this season at Carrow Road, making only his fifth appearance as an 83rd-minute substitute in the Canaries’ defeat to his former club yesterday, while United were forced to start 18-year-old Ryan One in Saturday’s victory over Plymouth Argyle with Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster only fit enough for the bench and Tyrese Campbell missing altogether.

The situation is one that Wilder hopes to address in the January transfer window, with the US-led consortium looking to buy the Blades hoping to be in place this week as the long-running saga reaches a much-anticipated conclusion. Barnes is out of contract at Norwich in the summer but Thorup is keen to keep him at Carrow Road as the Canaries look to mount their own promotion push in the second half of the season.

“I want to keep all the players that we have in the group. But of course, you know, we never know what can happen, based on this summer,” Thorup, who dealt with numerous transfer sagas before the season kicked off, said, via the Pink ‘Un. “You never know when players come in and they have other ideas.

"But I want to keep the group because of the numbers, and we also need to think about homegrown players and stuff like that. I don't think it would be ideal for us to say: ‘Goodbye, Barnsey.’ I also hope he can see, and others, that he can contribute to the group and he can give us a another type of player up front in some of the games, or when we are chasing a game or need to protect a lead.

“No, I expect that there will be a lot of rumours, and I think more of our players will be interesting for other clubs, which is exactly where you want to be. I'm not really dealing with it, we just stick to the strategy and look at what's best for us.”

Barnes’ status as a homegrown player is also useful for Norwich, with EFL rules dictating that at least seven players in a matchday squad must be classified as “homegrown” and with the possibility of naming fewer players on the substitutes bench if that quota is not adhered to.