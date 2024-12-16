Sheffield United takeover state of play as long-running saga approached endgame

Sheffield United’s would-be new owners are ready to hit the ground running in the January transfer window if, as expected, their long-running bid to take control of Bramall Lane is finally completed this week. The Star understands that while the final action of the deal has not yet taken place, the saga should reach a conclusion in the coming days.

The late snag - over the bonus due to current owner Prince Abdullah if the Blades are promoted to the Premier League, as exclusively revealed by The Star recently - has been ironed out and when the initial downpayment in the deal is received and ratified then the new regime can officially begin, with the English Football League clearing US businessmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy’s COH Sports group to take over United.

That will be welcome news to Unitedites, many of whom had grown tired of the ongoing saga as it twisted and turned throughout the summer having, at one stage, looked on track to be completed before the closure of the summer transfer window. A reshuffle behind the scenes of the consortium, which saw Englishmen Tom Page and Dominic Hughes replaced as its figurehead by Rosen, delayed matters, as did a number of administrative tasks including communication with Hilton over the purchase of the Bramall Lane hotel.

Rosen and Eltoukhy have already publicly pledged to support boss Chris Wilder in the January transfer window if they are in place when it opens in just over a fortnight, with the Blades chief keen to reinforce his squad with a small number of quality additions to hopefully help them over the line in the race for the Premier League. Wilder could be handed the resources to make permanent and temporary signings in January, with work ongoing in the background to ensure that United are in a position to act quickly when the January sales begin.

United are keen on a reunion with former loan star Ben Brereton Diaz, who has struggled to replicate last season’s form with United in the Premier League after signing for Southampton, although the Saints’ decision to sack manager Russell Martin following last night’s 5-0 hammering at home to Tottenham Hotspur could complicate that particular situation.