How the current Sheffield Wednesday boss could have a big say in Sheffield United’s Ben Brereton Diaz transfer lifeline in January window

Sheffield United will be keeping a close eye on developments in Southampton’s search for their new manager, after targeting former loan star Ben Brereton Diaz as a potential addition when the January transfer window opens for business in just over a fortnight. The Chilean international earned a move to the Saints on the back of a good personal loan spell at Bramall Lane last season.

The former Blackburn forward scored six times in 14 league games for the Blades on loan from Villarreal, remaining in the Premier League with the newly-promoted Saints after they paid the Spanish side a fee of around £7m. But he has made just four starts for his new club so far and is yet to hit the back of the net, or win a game.

He was not even named in the Saints matchday squad for their 5-0 home hammering by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening, which prompted the sacking of boss Russell Martin after one win - and just five points - from 16 games so far. United were confident that Brereton Diaz may be made available for a move in January under Martin, having fallen out of favour, but a new manager may mean a fresh start for the 25-year-old on the south coast.

In an intriguing twist it could well be the current Sheffield Wednesday boss who has the final say on whether Brereton Diaz returns to the Steel City, with Danny Rohl the current bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Martin. Rohl had a spell at St Mary's earlier in his career, as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s assistant manager, and is thought to have admirers at the club after his work with the Blades’ rivals.

Chris Wilder, Rohl’s opposite number at Bramall Lane, is searching for reinforcements out wide in the January window and Brereton Diaz’s flexibility as a player also capable of playing up front makes him an obvious candidate, coupled with his experience of playing at Bramall Lane and how he enjoyed his spell last season. The Star has been told that exploratory contact was made earlier this year about a possible January deal - with all eyes now on the identity of the next man in the St Mary’s dugout.