More than 27,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane yesterday to see Sheffield United’s 2-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle, which sent them three points clear at the top of the Championship. It was far from a classic - boss Chris Wilder describing it as a “tough watch” for all concerned - but United got the job done.
Goals in either half from Gus Hamer and Kieffer Moore were the difference between the Blades and second-bottom Argyle, who hit the post in the second half after spurning a great chance earlier. As ever our photographer was on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side - can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery?
